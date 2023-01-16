Cameron Young, 3 other PGA Tour pros in Saudi International field

Cameron Young and three other PGA Tour players are slated to play in next month’s PIF Saudi International, according to the official tournament field list, which was posted Monday.

Young, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, will be joined by current PGA Tour members Lucas Herbert, Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ, all of whom would’ve needed to have had waivers approved by the PGA Tour in order to compete in the Asian Tour event, which will be played Feb. 2-5 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, opposite the Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Multiple sources had previously told Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, who also co-hosts Golf Channel's "Golf Today," that the PGA Tour had approved such waivers for Young and Co.

As expected, the field is full of LIV Golf members, including Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. As Golf.com’s Sean Zak points out, 62 players who have played at least one LIV event are expected to compete.

There are some other notable non-LIV names as well, most notably France’s Victor Perez, a DP World Tour member who nearly qualified for the last European Ryder Cup team; three Korn Ferry Tour members, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tom Lewis and Taylor Dickson; recent top-ranked amateur Taiga Semikawa, who is now pro; another recently turned pro, Italy's Filippo Celli, who was low amateur at last summer's Open Championship; and reigning U.S. Junior champ and Arizona State signee, Wenyi Ding of China.

Five open spots, reserved for tournament invitations, remain.