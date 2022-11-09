×

With chance to reclaim world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler not motivated by world ranking

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler has a chance to do what he couldn't last week. 

The world's second-ranked player needed a win or solo second at Mayakoba to reclaim world No. 1, which Rory McIlroy notched three weeks ago after winning the CJ Cup. Scheffler carded a final-round 62, but finished T-3. 

With a win at the Houston Open, Scheffler can once again become world No. 1, but he's not too concerned with where he sits in the OWGR. 

Full-field tee times from the Cadence Bank Houston Open

"It definitely matters to me," he said Wednesday in Houston. "I don't let a ranking define what I think of myself as a player. It was definitely fun being No. 1 in the world and it's something I hope to get back to, but all my motivation's always been internal. I'm a craze, crazy competitive person, so for me, I haven't really needed much outward focus to kind of get motivated to come out and play. If anything, I need to tone myself down a little bit and just let things go and kind of just go out and play."

Scheffler ascended to world No. 1 earlier this year after notching three wins in 43 days. However, winless since his Masters triumph, the 26-year-old wants to get back in the winner's circle, especially this week. If he can do that, then the No. 1 throne will come naturally. 

"I want to be the best and I want to try and win tournaments out here," he said. "That's what's fun. It's fun being in those moments, it's fun being able to compete for championships."

