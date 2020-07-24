Only one Koepka brother advanced to the weekend at the 3M Open.

And it’s not the one who is defending titles the next two weeks.

Needing a birdie on the par-5 finishing hole to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities, Brooks Koepka drove into the rough and then couldn’t get up-and-down for birdie from 155 yards. He finished at 1-under 141, a shot above the cut line.

It’s another disappointing week for the world No. 6, who has just one top-10 finish this year and is now in serious jeopardy of missing the FedExCup playoffs. Projected to drop to No. 156 in the standings, he has only two more events to crack the top 125.

In the midst of five starts in a row, Koepka heads now to defend his title at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before going for the three-peat the following week at the PGA Championship.

Earlier this week he said that his bothersome left knee is not an excuse for his poor play, and he struck the ball well over the first two rounds in Minnesota. When he finished he was ranked 10th in strokes gained: tee to green but had a woeful week on the greens. He took 63 putts over the first two days and was ranked 149th out of 152, losing more than five shots to the field.

At least one Koepka will be sticking around for the final 36 holes.

Chase Koepka, Brooks’ younger brother who received a sponsor exemption into the field, shot 68 Friday to sit at 4-under 138. He’s currently inside the top 35, eight shots off the lead heading into the weekend. In six career starts on Tour, he has a pair of top-25s.