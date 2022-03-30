RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Bittersweet. It’s the word most often used by players to describe the 50th and final playing of the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills Country Club.

While players are excited about the LPGA Tour’s new partnership with Chevron, which boosted the purse from $3.1 to $5 million, they’re also sad to be leaving a familiar and cherished venue, as the tournament heads to Houston, Texas, next year.

“It's a bittersweet goodbye, I guess,” said Patty Tavatanakit, who is this week’s defending champion. “What Chevron did to this tournament, raising the purse and really growing the women's game, it's something truly what we're after, what everyone is after.”

The LPGA's first major of the season is one that players often refer to as our Masters. The championship has been played at one venue, the caddies wear white jumpsuits and traditions abound. One tradition, in particular, stands out.

“The biggest thing about this event is Poppie's Pond,” said 2016 champion Lydia Ko, who made the winner's jump into the water off the 18th green. ”I'm going to miss the tradition of that and every year hoping to be the one that gets to make that leap.”

Ko likened the change in sponsorship to that of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, formerly the LPGA Championship. The major had lost its luster in the 2000s and KPMG, along with the PGA of America, partnered to revitalize it beginning in 2015. While players were hesitant regarding the name change, the results of their involvement have been staggering. In addition to elevating the purse and hospitality, the KPMG Women’s PGA has been staged on some of golf's premier stages. In 2022, Congressional Country Club will play host in 2022.

“Sometimes it is hard to take that step,” Ko said about the changing sponsorship. “But hopefully, and I'm sure Chevron will do that, and will make it an even better tournament for the future generations and for us playing.”

The LPGA Tour established a committee to ensure that the championship's traditions live on. Perhaps the statue of Dinah Shore or the wall of plaques with champions’ names lining the walkway at the 18th hole will make the move to Texas, to the yet unannounced venue.

“I know it'll be moving, but at the same time we're not losing an event, we're gaining a partnership with Chevron,” said Lexi Thompson, who won in 2014. “I'm sure that Houston will do it right and Chevron will, as well.”