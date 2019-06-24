After earning his first PGA Tour victory in nearly 11 years, Chez Reavie reached a new career best in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Reavie held off a hard-charging Keegan Bradley to capture the Travelers Championship on Sunday, his first win since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. It comes on the heels of a T-3 finish at the U.S. Open and moved Reavie from 48th to 26th in the latest rankings.

Bradley went from 40th to 29th after his T-2 finish, while fellow runner-up Zach Sucher went from 505th to 147th after his best career finish on Tour.

The top 10 in the rankings featured two changes, as Rory McIlroy moved past Justin Rose at No. 3 without either player hitting a competitive shot. Bryson DeChambeau jumped two spots to No. 8 after his T-8 finish at Travelers, dropping Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Brooks Koepka remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Dustin Johnson, McIlroy, Rose and Tiger Woods. Francesco Molinari stayed at No. 6, with Justin Thomas, DeChambeau, Cantlay and Schauffele rounding out the top 10.