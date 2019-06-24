Reavie cracks OWGR top 30 after Travelers win

Getty Images

After earning his first PGA Tour victory in nearly 11 years, Chez Reavie reached a new career best in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Reavie held off a hard-charging Keegan Bradley to capture the Travelers Championship on Sunday, his first win since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. It comes on the heels of a T-3 finish at the U.S. Open and moved Reavie from 48th to 26th in the latest rankings.

Bradley went from 40th to 29th after his T-2 finish, while fellow runner-up Zach Sucher went from 505th to 147th after his best career finish on Tour.

The top 10 in the rankings featured two changes, as Rory McIlroy moved past Justin Rose at No. 3 without either player hitting a competitive shot. Bryson DeChambeau jumped two spots to No. 8 after his T-8 finish at Travelers, dropping Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Brooks Koepka remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Dustin Johnson, McIlroy, Rose and Tiger Woods. Francesco Molinari stayed at No. 6, with Justin Thomas, DeChambeau, Cantlay and Schauffele rounding out the top 10.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Six players added to round out U.S. Open field

BY Will Gray  — 

Six players have been added to the field for this week's U.S. Open, rounding out the 156 names who will vie for the title at Pebble Beach.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Woods finally back inside world ranking top 5

BY Will Gray  — 

As Tiger Woods gets set to return to competition this week at the Memorial, he'll do so equipped with his highest world ranking in nearly five years.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Koepka returns to world No. 1 with PGA win

BY Will Gray  — 

After successfully defending another major title, Brooks Koepka returned to No. 1 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.