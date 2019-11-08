Ciganda an almost-lock for Aon Risk-Reward Challenge prize

Aon isn’t cutting the $1 million check to Carlota Ciganda just yet as winner of its Risk-Reward Challenge, but it wouldn’t hurt to get her bank account’s routing number ready.

The Toto Japan Classic is the last tournament in the season-long competition to see who sports the best scoring average on the LPGA’s week-to-week designated risk-reward holes. Ciganda leads the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge, but she has taken this week off to rest up for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in two weeks.

Ariya Jutanugarn and I.K. Kim are the only players who have a chance to pass Ciganda in Japan this weekend, but they need terrific finishes to take the big prize.

The risk-reward hole is No. 17 at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan. It’s a 476-yard par 5.

Jutanugarn needs to eagle it in each of the final two rounds (or play the holes in 4 under, cumulatively) to pass Ciganda.

Kim needs to play the holes in 5 under, cumulatively (a double eagle and an eagle would do it).

On the PGA Tour this year, Brooks Koepka took home the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge prize.