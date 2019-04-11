Brooks Koepka has a share of the lead at the Masters, and oddsmakers believe he's now the man to beat at Augusta National.

With three major wins since June 2017, Koepka is in the mix for another title after opening with a bogey-free 66 to share the top spot with Bryson DeChambeau. The round meant that Koepka's odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook fell from 20/1 all the way to 9/2, making him the new favorite. Dustin Johnson is next on the board, trimming his odds from 10/1 to 6/1 after an opening 68.

Odds on DeChambeau, which opened at 60/1 in August and were down to 25/1 entering the week now sit at 13/2. Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy, who trails by seven shots after a 1-over 73, saw his odds tumble from 9/1 to 25/1, while odds on Tiger Woods went from 12/1 to 10/1 after an opening 70.

Here's a look at the Westgate odds on some of the other contenders heading into the second round, where 10 players will begin within three shots of the lead:

83rd Masters Tournament: Scores | @GolfCentral Masters tracker | Full coverage

9/2: Brooks Koepka

6/1: Dustin Johnson

13/2: Bryson DeChambeau

10/1: Tiger Woods

12/1: Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

14/1: Rickie Fowler

20/1: Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari

25/1: Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy

30/1: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood

40/1: Jason Day

50/1: Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen

60/1: Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar

80/1: J.B. Holmes, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

100/1: Justin Harding, Charley Hoffman, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Bjerregaard, Corey Conners

150/1: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Thorbjorn Olesen, Patton Kizzire