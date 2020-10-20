Collin Morikawa didn't get autographs at Sherwood, but he'd love a win there

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Historical context is always relative for Collin Morikawa.

It’s easy to forget that the three-time PGA Tour winner and major champion is just 23 years old, until you get an answer like Tuesday when he was asked about the last time he played Sherwood Country Club.

“The last time I would have played here was my senior year [of college], so ... 2019 spring,” Morikawa, a former Cal Bear, said with a laugh.

It was a similar moment when Morikawa explained his history with Sherwood, which is located about an hour’s drive from where he grew up in La Cañada, California. The Hero World Challenge, the unofficial event hosted by Tiger Woods, was played at Sherwood from 2000 until 2014, when it was moved to the Bahamas.

Zozo Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Although he couldn’t remember what year it was or how old he might have been, Morikawa does remember waiting by the clubhouse for an autograph.

And not getting any.

“I’m sure I was either waiting for Tiger or Phil. But when fans are out here and you're just a small little spec in the fans out there, it's tough,” he said. “It didn't ruin my day. It wasn't like that was going to make my life or not, whether I was going to make it out here, but I do remember waiting underneath one of these balconies for something.”

Morikawa is at the end of a notable stretch following back-to-back starts in Las Vegas, where he now lives, and now in Southern California, where he grew up.

“Every time we're able to play a tournament in California it always means a little more to me, so it's good to have another home event I guess three weeks in a row for me now,” said Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

Last week’s CJ Cup was relocated from South Korea to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this week’s Zozo Championship was originally scheduled to be played in Japan.