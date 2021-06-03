Collin Morikawa switches back to blade-style putter and it pays off in Rd. 1 of Memorial

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Despite enjoying an enormous amount of success since turning professional in 2019, the one area that Collin Morikawa has needed to improve has been his inconsistency on the greens. But that might be changing.

Morikawa, who began this week at the Memorial ranked 180th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting, was an impressive 15-for-16 from inside 10 feet on Thursday at Muirfield Village and he ranked 12th in the field in strokes gained: putting.

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Part of that improvement is a comfort level at Muirfield Village, where he won last year’s Workday Charity Open, and part was a new putter that he put in play this week.

Morikawa switched from the mallet-style putter he’d been using – with which he won a WGC event in February – to a blade-style model similar to the one he used to win last year’s PGA Championship and the Workday event.

“With the mallet, once in a while I just have a hard time setting it up and setting it down. And the best putters, they're never fidgeting with their putter,” said Morikawa, who shot 66 on a weather-plagued Thursday. “So, overall, it's a putter that I've used before, I feel comfortable with, I just wanted to go back to a blade because I've putted with a blade my entire life.”

He's still keeping the "saw" grip, however.

More articles like this

Collin Morikawa
Golf Central

Morikawa's second Masters will be real intro

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Collin Morikawa was a Masters rookie at last fall’s tournament. In some ways he’s still a Masters rookie.

Collin Morikawa
Golf Central

Morikawa back in OWGR top 5; Bryson drops

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Collin Morikawa is back inside the top 5 in the world rankings after winning the WGC-Workday on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa
News & Opinion

Morikawa came, he 'saw,' he conquered Concession

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Thanks to sticking with a new putting style, Collin Morikawa rolled his rock and rolled to victory at the WGC-Workday Championship.