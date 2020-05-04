Televised golf makes its return with TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts, including the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. On Sunday, May 17 from Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, Fla.), TaylorMade Driving Relief will feature 2019 FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and with 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, teaming up against two Oklahoma State University Alums in PGA TOUR superstar Rickie Fowler and 2019 first-time TOUR winner and 2019 NCAA National Champion Matthew Wolff. Additionally, Farmers Insurance’s $1 million dollar pledge will back a birdies and eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.

McIlroy, Johnson, Fowler and Wolff will donate their time for the 18-hole, two-man Skins competition, which will be broadcast by NBC, GOLF Channel, NBCSN, Sky Sports and other PGA TOUR global media partners. Free streaming will be available via PGA TOUR LIVE, GOLFPASS, GolfChannel.com and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. The competition will follow strict social distancing guidelines and FDA-approved testing measures to ensure the health and safety of the golfers and production crew.

Join in on the social conversation by using hashtag #DrivingRelief and following @GolfChannel on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

TaylorMade Driving Relief: TV Schedule

Sunday, May 17: TaylorMade Driving Relief: 2-6pm ET on NBC