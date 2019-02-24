Cuteness overload: Poulter, Rory, Stenson hang with baby animals at WGC-Mexico

Wildlife and golf intersect quite a bit, but it's rarely this cute when they do.

Following the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson joined the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation to hang out with some baby tigers and spider monkeys.

The pictures, if you haven't noticed already, are as adorable as it gets.

The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to change people’s perception about all animals and help people fall in love once again with their planet.

These pictures undoubtedly brought a smile to your face, so safe to say they're off to a good start.