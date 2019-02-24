Cuteness overload: Poulter, Rory, Stenson hang with baby animals at WGC-Mexico

Wildlife and golf intersect quite a bit, but it's rarely this cute when they do.
Following the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson joined the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation to hang out with some baby tigers and spider monkeys.
The pictures, if you haven't noticed already, are as adorable as it gets.
Baby Kenny Powers and his siblings gave a warm welcome last night to @henrikstenson @rorymcilroy and @ianjamespoulter from the @pgatour last night. We had so much fun. Remember, these rescues will go in around a month, when they’re a little bigger, to their habitat in one of our ranches...
The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to change people’s perception about all animals and help people fall in love once again with their planet.
These pictures undoubtedly brought a smile to your face, so safe to say they're off to a good start.