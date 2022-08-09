Danielle Kang to return from tumor at end of August at CP Women’s Open

Danielle Kang's comeback is upon us.

After a tumor on her spine sidelined her since June, the 29-year-old posted on Twitter that she will return to competition at the CP Women’s Open in Canada on Aug. 25.

Kang opened the LPGA season with a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — her first win since August 2020.

She followed that up with a runner-up and consecutive top-10s, however, her back started to aggravate her during the tour's West Coast swing. She withdrew from the Lotte Championship and Palos Verdes Championship after the first round.

With her back still ailing, the six-time LPGA winner decided to test her game at LPGA Match Play on her home course of Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, one week ahead of the U.S. Women's Open. But after Day 1, Kang said she wasn't "ready to play," though she continued to play all three days of the group stage and halved her Friday match with Pajaree Anannarukarn.

She then teed it up in the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles during the first week of June and made the cut. However, that week it was revealed she was playing with a tumor on her spine. After Round 2, Kang was unsure how long it would sideline her.

“Could be a week, it could be months. I don't know the answer,” Kang said. “I'm actually doing everything I can. I don't know how to answer these things right now. I don't have all the answers.”

Kang hasn't played since, missing the season's three remaining majors and falling five spots in the Rolex Rankings to No. 16.