ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Following the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s victory at the 2016 matches, then-captain Davis Love III credited a new system of organization that mirrored that used by USA Basketball.

Love and this year’s captain Jim Furyk used those lessons as they prepared for September’s matches, and on Wednesday at the RSM Classic, Love said that learning curve will continue after the U.S. team’s seven-point loss in Paris.

“I just think we need to communicate a little bit better as a team,” said Love, one of Furyk’s vice captains in Paris. “That doesn't mean just the captains or just the players. I think we need to get to know each other even better and communicate a little bit better so little frustrations don't turn into problems.”

Although Love didn’t mention him by name he was talking about Patrick Reed - who criticized team leaders following the loss for not pairing him with Jordan Spieth and a general lack of communication.

Love said he has apologized to Furyk since the matches for not recognizing there might be an issue in the team room, but he also stressed that the U.S. side will learn from this most recent setback.

“It's disappointing,” Love said. “We hate to lose, but I think we're still positive about the future and the way the guys, except for a couple little things that have created a big stir afterwards, we all got along great and we had a lot of fun.”