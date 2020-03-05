ORLANDO, Fla. – It was an eventful 24 hours for Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old South Korean was headed to Bay Hill around noon Wednesday to practice when he was involved in a car accident. Lee’s wife was driving the SUV tournament courtesy car and was turning when an oncoming car hit the passenger side of the SUV, where Lee was seated.

Lee, this week’s first alternate at Bay Hill, said his back and neck were sore early Thursday but that changed quickly when he learned he’d gotten into the event when Francesco Molinari withdrew with a back injury.

“I couldn’t feel anything after that,” Lee smiled.

Paired with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, Lee opened with an even-par 72 and was tied for 50th.

Lee’s wife was also sore following the crash and didn’t walk with Lee during the first round, but neither went to the hospital for their injuries.

“Maybe the accident was lucky, kind of like karma that led me to getting into the event,” Lee said.