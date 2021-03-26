Despite Friday loss, confident Dylan Frittelli advances to weekend at WGC-Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Dylan Frittelli became the first player to advance to the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ... after a loss.

In a twist fueled by the round-robin format used for the first three days of this event, Frittelli’s spot in the Sweet 16 was secured when Tony Finau defeated Jason Kokrak to mathematically assure the South African a trip to the weekend, despite losing his match to Will Zalatoris.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Scoring | Group standings

“My caddie mentioned to me on 16 green that Tony was 1 up so that secured it for me, so I had breathing room walking that hill to 17 tee box,” Frittelli said. “I was trying to take care of business myself and finishing in style. I didn't really get off to a good start and struggled most of the day, really.”

Frittelli became the first 64th-seeded player to advance to the knockout rounds since the WGC-Match Play transitioned to pool play in 2015. Just don’t try to tell him it was an upset.

“I definitely was in a group that was winnable on paper, in my mind. I wasn't going to say I was the favorite in the group, but I said if I got through Tony Finau that would definitely make me the favorite in my mind, and I did that on Day 1 quite convincingly,” said Frittelli, who will face Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday morning.