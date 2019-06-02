DUBLIN, Ohio – Swing coach Claude Harmon III has split with world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported on Sunday at the Memorial.

Harmon, along with his father, Butch, had been working with Johnson for about five years but informed him of the split via text on Saturday.

Harmon told Lewis that he was surprised to see Johnson working with Allen Terrell, who coached Johnson in college and is the director of coaching at the Dustin Johnson Golf School in South Carolina, at last month’s RBC Heritage and PGA Championship. When Harmon attempted to contact Johnson regarding his work with Terrell there was no response.

In a statement released by his manager, Johnson said he will continue to work with Butch Harmon via video and in Las Vegas as well as Terrell and that he and Claude Harmon “mutually decided it would be best if [Harmon] focused his efforts elsewhere.”

“I have great respect for Claude, both as an instructor and friend, and appreciate all he has done to further my career,” Johnson said. “He has undoubtedly helped me reach many of my goals.”

Claude Harmon, who also works with world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, told Lewis he is proud of his work with Johnson.

Johnson is scheduled to play next week’s RBC Canadian Open where he is the defending champion.