With dry conditions expected, USGA could syringe Pebble's greens

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The USGA has been scrutinized plenty in recent years for how it sets up golf courses for the U.S. Open, last year’s championship at Shinnecock Hills being the most recent example. But officials are looking to change that narrative this year at Pebble Beach.

One of the concerns following the last U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, in 2010, was how the poa annua greens became particularly difficult in dry conditions, much like those forecast for this week. Perhaps in reaction to that officials have told players that they will syringe greens between the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday if needed.

Although the USGA has syringed greens between waves and during rounds, including at Shinnecock during the final round in 2004, it is rare.

Your browser does not support iframes.

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Players raved Monday about the quality and condition of the greens.

“Jordan [Spieth] said it's the best poa annua greens he's ever seen in his life. And he said that, so that's saying something,” Justin Thomas said.

But many also pointed out that it is Monday, and they expect the course to become firmer and faster as the week progresses.