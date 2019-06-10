With dry conditions expected, USGA could syringe Pebble's greens

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The USGA has been scrutinized plenty in recent years for how it sets up golf courses for the U.S. Open, last year’s championship at Shinnecock Hills being the most recent example. But officials are looking to change that narrative this year at Pebble Beach.

One of the concerns following the last U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, in 2010, was how the poa annua greens became particularly difficult in dry conditions, much like those forecast for this week. Perhaps in reaction to that officials have told players that they will syringe greens between the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday if needed.

Although the USGA has syringed greens between waves and during rounds, including at Shinnecock during the final round in 2004, it is rare.

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Players raved Monday about the quality and condition of the greens.

“Jordan [Spieth] said it's the best poa annua greens he's ever seen in his life. And he said that, so that's saying something,” Justin Thomas said.

But many also pointed out that it is Monday, and they expect the course to become firmer and faster as the week progresses. 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Goosen among 5 new members of golf HOF

BY Associated Press  — 

The biennial induction was held the week of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in an effort to attract Hall of Fame members, and 28 attended.
Golf Central

Rickie still w/o major, confident he'll win one

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

This week’s U.S. Open will be Rickie Fowler’s 37th start in a major championship – and his 37th major start without a victory.
Golf Central

JT to channel 'inner BK' if in major contention

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

A midseason wrist injury forced Justin Thomas to sit out a major for the first time since 2015, and it was an illuminating experience watching at home.