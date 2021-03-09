Dustin Johnson not fretting over mini-'slump,' says driver is now fixed

Getty Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Dustin Johnson didn’t fret over his worst finish since last July.

He had already diagnosed the problem.

“I didn’t drive it my best and so I played pretty poorly,” he said Tuesday at The Players. “Pretty simple.”

Though far from disastrous, Johnson’s last five rounds have stood out considering his red-hot form coming in.

Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, with a chance to win, Johnson shot over par in the final round for the first time in a year. At Concession, he was spotted before the tournament with about five drivers on the range. He didn’t find the answer – he ranked 59th in strokes gained: off-the-tee on a course that was fairly forgiving off the tee.

The Players Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Johnson tied for 54th in the WGC-Workday Championship – his worst result since a missed cut at the Memorial in July. He came into the event with 11 consecutive finishes inside the top 11, including three wins. 

“Ball position was getting a little too far back, which causes me to hit it both ways,” he said. “It takes a little bit to work on that, but I fixed it and feel pretty good over the driver now.”

Johnson said he “drove it great” in a nine-hole practice round Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, where he’s finished inside the top 20 in each of his past three appearances. Prior to that, he hadn’t been better than 28th.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Willett WDs from Players after positive COVID

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Danny Willett withdrew from the Players Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Golf Central

Monahan: Tour's COVID testing not going away

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday that he envisions the circuit’s weekly COVID-19 testing program will continue for the “foreseeable future."
News & Opinion

'The ups and downs are just a little too much': Rory eyes change

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy was dejected Sunday after the API and spoke of making changes. Tuesday, he clarified what he meant.