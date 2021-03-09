Dustin Johnson not fretting over mini-'slump,' says driver is now fixed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Dustin Johnson didn’t fret over his worst finish since last July.

He had already diagnosed the problem.

“I didn’t drive it my best and so I played pretty poorly,” he said Tuesday at The Players. “Pretty simple.”

Though far from disastrous, Johnson’s last five rounds have stood out considering his red-hot form coming in.

Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, with a chance to win, Johnson shot over par in the final round for the first time in a year. At Concession, he was spotted before the tournament with about five drivers on the range. He didn’t find the answer – he ranked 59th in strokes gained: off-the-tee on a course that was fairly forgiving off the tee.

Johnson tied for 54th in the WGC-Workday Championship – his worst result since a missed cut at the Memorial in July. He came into the event with 11 consecutive finishes inside the top 11, including three wins.

“Ball position was getting a little too far back, which causes me to hit it both ways,” he said. “It takes a little bit to work on that, but I fixed it and feel pretty good over the driver now.”

Johnson said he “drove it great” in a nine-hole practice round Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, where he’s finished inside the top 20 in each of his past three appearances. Prior to that, he hadn’t been better than 28th.