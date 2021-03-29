Dustin Johnson withdraws from Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters defense

Dustin Johnson
Getty Images

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour announced on Monday.

Johnson sent out a tweet later in the afternoon saying, "I now plan to spend the week at home in preparation for next week's Masters."

The world No. 1 had committed on Friday to play the San Antonio event, which precedes his Augusta National title defense. He will be replaced in the field by Ryan Brehm.

Johnson won the 2020 Masters Tournament with a record 20-under-par total. The event was rescheduled to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson hasn't won on Tour since, but did capture the European Tour's Saudi International in February. He has one top-10 in five Tour starts this year, failing to get out of pool play in last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

