East Lake Cup final matchups: OSU-Texas men; Auburn-Wake women

ATLANTA – Fans will get the matchup they’ve been hoping for Wednesday at the East Lake Cup.

Aman Gupta’s 2-up victory over Wake Forest’s Eric Bae gave Oklahoma State a 3-2 win in Tuesday’s semifinals, earning the Cowboys a ticket to the final against top-seeded Texas, which downed Vanderbilt, 4-0-1.

“We’re playing basically the same team, other than Steven Chervony being replaced by Travis Vick, but other than that it’s pretty much the same team,” said Oklahoma State junior Austin Eckroat, who will get Texas stud Cole Hammer in Wednesday’s anchor match. “But we’ve got a totally different lineup. We’ve got four guys who got to watch, they feel the same way we did last year, so they’re going to want some redemption. It’ll be fun.”

On the women’s side, Auburn and Wake Forest will play for the title. The Tigers knocked off top seed Duke, 3-2, while the Demon Deacons defeated Arizona, 3-1-1.

The first matches will begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET as inclement weather is expected throughout the day. The championship matches will go off No. 1 tee while the consolation matchups will begin on the back nine.

Golf Channel will air live coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday's matches at East Lake:

Men's final

Texas (1) vs. Oklahoma State (3) – off No. 1 tee

Pierceson Coody vs. Brian Stark, 8:40 a.m.

Parker Coody vs. Aman Gupta, 9 a.m.

Spencer Soosman vs. Hazen Newman, 9:20 a.m.

Travis Vick vs. Rayhan Thomas, 9:40 a.m.

Cole Hammer vs. Austin Eckroat, 10 a.m.

Consolation

Wake Forest (2) vs. Vanderbilt (4) – off No. 10 tee

Alex Fitzpatrick vs. William Moll, 8:40 a.m.

Mark Power vs. Harrison Ott, 9 a.m.

Eric Bae vs. John Augenstein, 9:20 a.m.

Eugenio Chacarra vs. Reid Davenport, 9:40 a.m.

Marco Steyn vs. Matthew Riedel, 10 a.m.

Women's final

Wake Forest (3) vs. Auburn (4) – off No. 1 tee

Emilia Migliaccioo vs. Megan Schofill, 8:30 a.m.

Swing Liu vs. Kaleigh Telfer, 8:50 a.m.

Lauren Walsh vs. Julie McCarthy, 9:10 a.m.

Vanessa Knecht vs. Brooke Sansom, 9:30 a.m.

Rachel Kuehn vs. Mychael O’Berry, 9:50 a.m.

Consolation

Duke (1) vs. Arizona (2) – off No. 10 tee

Gina Kim vs. Therese Warner, 8:30 a.m.

Miranda Wang vs. Ya Chun Chang, 8:50 a.m.

Jaravee Boonchant vs. Vivian Hou, 9:10 a.m.

Erica Shepherd vs. Sandra Nordaas, 9:30 a.m.

Ana Belac vs. Gile Bite Starkute, 9:50 a.m.