Van Rooyen (64) vaults into Scandinavian Invitation lead

Getty Images

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — South African Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.

Van Rooyen is bidding to win his first European Tour title after posting two second-place finishes among five top-10s this season, his first on the circuit since graduating from the second-tier Challenge Tour.

Full-field scores from the Scandinavian Invitation

He was on 13-under 197 overall after the third round, one clear of Matt Fitzpatrick (69), Ashun Wu (67) and Wade Ormsby (65).

Henrik Stenson, playing in his native Sweden, shot a 69 and is in a five-way tie for fifth place on 10 under.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Van Rooyen (68) takes 1-shot lead at Hassan II

BY Associated Press  — 

Erik Van Rooyen posted a 5-under 68 to take a one-shot lead over Jorge Campillo after the third round of the Trophee Hassan II on Saturday.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Van Rooyen holes putt after ball-marker ruling

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Erik van Rooyen was surveying his 10-footer for par when his putter slipped out of his hand and dropped onto his ball marker. An official was called in.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Van Rooyen continues links run with 67

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Erik van Rooyen has played a lot of links golf lately and the experience paid off on Thursday with a 4-under 67 at Carnoustie.