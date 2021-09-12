Errant shot by Francesco Laporta hits swing coach in the head

Getty Images

It was a rough final round for Italy’s Francesco Laporta at the BMW PGA Championship. It was a painful round for his swing coach.

An errant Laporta shot at the par-4 13th struck Pietro Consenza on the left side of his head. Laporta’s coach was treated by medical personnel and bandaged. He was noticeably bleeding underneath the wrapping, but Consenza stayed to watch his student finish.

Full-field scores for the BMW PGA Championship

Laporta, a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour, carried a 54-hole lead into the final round of a European Tour event for the first time in his career. However, a 2-under 70 dropped him into a tie for eighth, four back of winner Billy Horschel.

