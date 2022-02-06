Eugenio Chacarra’s 62 gives Oklahoma State sweep of Amer Ari titles

The annual Amer Ari Invitational is typically a birdie fest, but Eugenio Chacarra took the low-scoring affair to a new level on Saturday in Waimea, Hawaii.

The Oklahoma State senior fired a blistering 10-under 62, a new course record at Hapuna Golf Course, to not only win the individual title in come-from-behind fashion, but his birdie-eagle finish was also enough to lead the Cowboys to an incredible final-round rally for the team victory.

Chacarra began the final round in a share of eighth, four shots back of Texas Tech sophomore Baard Skogen, who had the Red Raiders a shot clear of second-place Arizona State – and 10 strokes ahead of Oklahoma State in fifth – after 36 holes. The Spanish star, who went off the fourth hole for the shotgun start, was just 4 under through 12 holes before rattling off three straight birdies at Nos. 16-18. He then parred the par-4 first hole before birdieing the par-4 second and eagling the par-5 third to notch his first career college victory.

Though he did enter the week with six career top-5s in college, Chacarra’s putting had held him back from accomplishing more. The Tour-level ball-striker – and arguably the best tee-to-green player in amateur golf – has struggled mightily with the flatstick through the year, but in November he switched to the broomstick method. The results were immediate: He shot 59 on The Other Course at Scottsdale National in a practice round for the PXG College Golf Showcase.

"Changed my life," Chacarra said of the putting change.

Chacarra’s previous low round in college was 66, which is what Oklahoma State junior Rayhan Thomas fired on Saturday to secure a solo-fifth finish. Junior Brian Stark (T-13) and sophomore Jonas Baumgartner each contributed closing 68s as the Cowboys posted a 24-under final round, the round of the day by nine shots, and wrapped up 54 holes at 50 under, a shot ahead of the field.

Texas Tech ended with a 13-under team score and a runner-up team finish after junior Ludvig Aberg bogeyed each of his final two holes. Aberg slipped to T-15, but he was still one of four Red Raiders in the top 15. Skogen finished second individually at 17 under, two back of Chacarra and a shot clear of Arizona State’s Mason Andersen and Washington’s R.J. Manke, who now has six finishes of T-3 or better this season, including two wins.

Arizona State (42 under), North Carolina (38 under) and Washington (26 under) rounded out the top five teams.