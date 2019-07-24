A trio of South Koreans are co-favorites to win the Evian Championship based on the odds set by Ladbrokes.
Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, Jeongeun Lee6 and Sei Young Kim are all 14/1 to win.
Park is seeking her third major championship title, Lee6 her second and Kim her first.
American Lexi Thompson is 16/1 along with Canadian Brooke Henderson and South Korean Hyo Joo Kim.
Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and South Koreans Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are all at 18/1.
Odds on other notable players appear below:
Minjee Lee, 20/1
Shanshan Feng, 22/1.
So Yeon Ryu, 22/1
Lydia Ko, 28/1
Danielle Kang, 33/1
Nelly Korda, 33/1
Jessica Korda, 40/1.
Stacy Lewis, 66/1
Charley Hull, 80/1
Hannah Green, 100/1
Georgia Hall, 100/1
Bronte Law, 125/1
Cristie Kerr, 150/1
Paula Creamer, 150/1
Morgan Pressel, 150/1
Jennifer Kupcho, 150/1
Angela Stanford, 200/1