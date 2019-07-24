A trio of South Koreans are co-favorites to win the Evian Championship based on the odds set by Ladbrokes.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, Jeongeun Lee6 and Sei Young Kim are all 14/1 to win.

Park is seeking her third major championship title, Lee6 her second and Kim her first.

American Lexi Thompson is 16/1 along with Canadian Brooke Henderson and South Korean Hyo Joo Kim.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and South Koreans Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are all at 18/1.

Odds on other notable players appear below:

Minjee Lee, 20/1

Shanshan Feng, 22/1.

So Yeon Ryu, 22/1

Lydia Ko, 28/1

Danielle Kang, 33/1

Nelly Korda, 33/1

Jessica Korda, 40/1.

Stacy Lewis, 66/1

Charley Hull, 80/1

Hannah Green, 100/1

Georgia Hall, 100/1

Bronte Law, 125/1

Cristie Kerr, 150/1

Paula Creamer, 150/1

Morgan Pressel, 150/1

Jennifer Kupcho, 150/1

Angela Stanford, 200/1