DUBLIN, Ohio – Patrick Cantlay hopes that the third time in third is the charm as he looks to snag a second PGA Tour victory.

Cantlay tied for third at the RBC Heritage in April, and he finished T-3 at the PGA Championship in his next individual start. Entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, the former amateur standout is – you guessed it – tied for third.

Cantlay shot a 4-under 68 in the third round despite a closing bogey. At 11 under he’s two shots behind Adam Scott and four off the pace set by leader Martin Kaymer as he looks to win for the first time since the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“Just more of the same. I’m playing really well, and give myself as many looks as I can,” Cantlay said. “I’m striking the ball really well right now and putting well, too. Just got to get a couple to go.”

Cantlay’s near-misses aren’t contained to his most recent starts. He has finished T-15 or better nine times since November, including a runner-up finish in defense of his title in Las Vegas last fall and a T-9 finish at the Masters when he made a late Sunday charge.

Cantlay also finished alone in fourth at this event last year, and, faced with chasing down a pair of major champions on a course that suits him, he’s not planning to take a cautious approach.

“It’s going to take a low one tomorrow, and seems like the scores keep getting lower and lower,” Cantlay said. “There’s no real time to protect, so I’m going to come out firing tomorrow.”