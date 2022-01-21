Fans at The American Express face COVID-19 requirements

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The PGA Tour was among the first professional sport leagues to return to competition following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the circuit continues to evolve.

Fans attending this week’s American Express are required to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test that has been taken within 48 hours.

According to tournament director Pat McCabe, the event is following state and county recommendations, and officials have attempted to make the process as simple as possible. Fans can provide proof of vaccination or a negative test via an app on their phones, and McCabe said the tournament is also providing onsite rapid testing for those who were unaware of the new requirements.

The American Express is the first domestic Tour event to require the new protocols. There were similar requirements for fans at last fall’s Bermuda Championship and at last year’s U.S. Open, which was held at Torrey Pines and is run by the USGA. The 2021 American Express was played without fans and the 2020 event was played before the pandemic halted play.