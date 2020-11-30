Farmers Insurance Open to be contested without fans in 2021

The Farmers Insurance Open will be contested without spectators because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Monday. The event is scheduled for Jan. 28-31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

“We recognize that COVID-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club, a non-profit organization that operates the event. “We have been working closely with the PGA Tour as well as the county and city of San Diego in our planning. The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority. While we will certainly miss the energy our fans bring to Torrey, we remain focused on delivering a PGA Tour competition that showcases the best players in the game set against the backdrop of one of the most storied courses in the world.”

Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the event, usually makes his annual Tour debut at Torrey Pines. Marc Leishman is the defending champion, having defeated 2017 champion Jon Rahm by a stroke.

The PGA Tour had limited fans at the Bermuda Championship and Vivint Houston Open, the first time spectators were allowed at events after the Tour resumed play in June. However, there were no patrons at the Masters Tournament and no spectators at the subsequent RSM Classic or this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic, the Tour's final official event in 2020.

A limited number of fans will be allowed for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii, Jan. 7-10, which will be the first event of the new year.

