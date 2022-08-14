×

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse payout: Will Zalatoris cashes in with $2.7 million

Will Zalatoris, competing in his first FedExCup Playoffs event, earned his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In addition to becoming the new No. 1 in FedExCup points, entering the second of three playoff events, Zalatoris collected $2.7 million. Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, earned $1.635 million. That's more than he made in winning the Honda Classic earlier this year.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut in Memphis, Tennessee:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Will Zalatoris

2,000.00

2,700,000.00

2

Sepp Straka

1,200.00

1,635,000.00

T3

Lucas Glover

650.00

885,000.00

T3

Brian Harman

650.00

885,000.00

T5

Tony Finau

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Matt Fitzpatrick

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Collin Morikawa

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Trey Mullinax

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Andrew Putnam

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Jon Rahm

348.57

480,000.00

T5

Adam Scott

348.57

480,000.00

12

Sungjae Im

260.00

348,750.00

T13

Cam Davis

212.57

260,892.86

T13

Lee Hodges

212.57

260,892.86

T13

Joohyung Kim

212.57

260,892.86

T13

Sahith Theegala

212.57

260,892.86

T13

Justin Thomas

212.57

260,892.86

T13

Joaquin Niemann

212.57

260,892.85

T13

Cameron Smith

212.57

260,892.85

T20

Sam Burns

153.50

152,812.50

T20

Dylan Frittelli

153.50

152,812.50

T20

Viktor Hovland

153.50

152,812.50

T20

Kevin Kisner

153.50

152,812.50

T20

K.H. Lee

153.50

152,812.50

T20

Denny McCarthy

153.50

152,812.50

T20

Ryan Palmer

153.50

152,812.50

T20

J.T. Poston

153.50

152,812.50

T28

Wyndham Clark

118.00

107,250.00

T28

Corey Conners

118.00

107,250.00

T28

Troy Merritt

118.00

107,250.00

T31

Maverick McNealy

81.09

78,886.37

T31

Taylor Moore

81.09

78,886.37

T31

Aaron Wise

81.09

78,886.37

T31

Cameron Young

81.09

78,886.37

T31

Tyler Duncan

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Emiliano Grillo

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Tyrrell Hatton

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Keith Mitchell

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Davis Riley

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Adam Schenk

81.09

78,886.36

T31

Michael Thompson

81.09

78,886.36

T42

Max Homa

50.00

54,750.00

T42

Si Woo Kim

50.00

54,750.00

T42

Mito Pereira

50.00

54,750.00

T42

J.J. Spaun

50.00

54,750.00

T46

Mackenzie Hughes

38.00

42,330.00

T46

Stephan Jaeger

38.00

42,330.00

T46

David Lipsky

38.00

42,330.00

T46

Shane Lowry

38.00

42,330.00

T46

Sebastián Muñoz

38.00

42,330.00

T51

Aaron Rai

27.20

36,050.00

T51

Chez Reavie

27.20

36,050.00

T51

Sam Ryder

27.20

36,050.00

T51

Robert Streb

27.20

36,050.00

T51

Adam Svensson

27.20

36,050.00

T51

Gary Woodland

27.20

36,050.00

T57

Patrick Cantlay

21.20

34,200.00

T57

Beau Hossler

21.20

34,200.00

T57

Martin Laird

21.20

34,200.00

T57

Xander Schauffele

21.20

34,200.00

T61

Hayden Buckley

18.40

33,150.00

T61

James Hahn

18.40

33,150.00

T61

Greyson Sigg

18.40

33,150.00

T64

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

16.00

32,250.00

T64

Rickie Fowler

16.00

32,250.00

T64

Marc Leishman

16.00

32,250.00

67

Brendon Todd

14.40

31,650.00

68

Taylor Pendrith

13.60

31,350.00

69

Adam Hadwin

12.80

31,050.00

