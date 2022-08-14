FedEx St. Jude Championship purse payout: Will Zalatoris cashes in with $2.7 million

Will Zalatoris, competing in his first FedExCup Playoffs event, earned his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
In addition to becoming the new No. 1 in FedExCup points, entering the second of three playoff events, Zalatoris collected $2.7 million. Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, earned $1.635 million. That's more than he made in winning the Honda Classic earlier this year.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut in Memphis, Tennessee:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Will Zalatoris
|
2,000.00
|
2,700,000.00
|
2
|
Sepp Straka
|
1,200.00
|
1,635,000.00
|
T3
|
Lucas Glover
|
650.00
|
885,000.00
|
T3
|
Brian Harman
|
650.00
|
885,000.00
|
T5
|
Tony Finau
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Collin Morikawa
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Trey Mullinax
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Andrew Putnam
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Jon Rahm
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
T5
|
Adam Scott
|
348.57
|
480,000.00
|
12
|
Sungjae Im
|
260.00
|
348,750.00
|
T13
|
Cam Davis
|
212.57
|
260,892.86
|
T13
|
Lee Hodges
|
212.57
|
260,892.86
|
T13
|
Joohyung Kim
|
212.57
|
260,892.86
|
T13
|
Sahith Theegala
|
212.57
|
260,892.86
|
T13
|
Justin Thomas
|
212.57
|
260,892.86
|
T13
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
212.57
|
260,892.85
|
T13
|
Cameron Smith
|
212.57
|
260,892.85
|
T20
|
Sam Burns
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
Viktor Hovland
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
Kevin Kisner
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
K.H. Lee
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
Denny McCarthy
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
Ryan Palmer
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T20
|
J.T. Poston
|
153.50
|
152,812.50
|
T28
|
Wyndham Clark
|
118.00
|
107,250.00
|
T28
|
Corey Conners
|
118.00
|
107,250.00
|
T28
|
Troy Merritt
|
118.00
|
107,250.00
|
T31
|
Maverick McNealy
|
81.09
|
78,886.37
|
T31
|
Taylor Moore
|
81.09
|
78,886.37
|
T31
|
Aaron Wise
|
81.09
|
78,886.37
|
T31
|
Cameron Young
|
81.09
|
78,886.37
|
T31
|
Tyler Duncan
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Keith Mitchell
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Davis Riley
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Adam Schenk
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T31
|
Michael Thompson
|
81.09
|
78,886.36
|
T42
|
Max Homa
|
50.00
|
54,750.00
|
T42
|
Si Woo Kim
|
50.00
|
54,750.00
|
T42
|
Mito Pereira
|
50.00
|
54,750.00
|
T42
|
J.J. Spaun
|
50.00
|
54,750.00
|
T46
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
38.00
|
42,330.00
|
T46
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
38.00
|
42,330.00
|
T46
|
David Lipsky
|
38.00
|
42,330.00
|
T46
|
Shane Lowry
|
38.00
|
42,330.00
|
T46
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
38.00
|
42,330.00
|
T51
|
Aaron Rai
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T51
|
Chez Reavie
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T51
|
Sam Ryder
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T51
|
Robert Streb
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T51
|
Adam Svensson
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T51
|
Gary Woodland
|
27.20
|
36,050.00
|
T57
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
21.20
|
34,200.00
|
T57
|
Beau Hossler
|
21.20
|
34,200.00
|
T57
|
Martin Laird
|
21.20
|
34,200.00
|
T57
|
Xander Schauffele
|
21.20
|
34,200.00
|
T61
|
Hayden Buckley
|
18.40
|
33,150.00
|
T61
|
James Hahn
|
18.40
|
33,150.00
|
T61
|
Greyson Sigg
|
18.40
|
33,150.00
|
T64
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
16.00
|
32,250.00
|
T64
|
Rickie Fowler
|
16.00
|
32,250.00
|
T64
|
Marc Leishman
|
16.00
|
32,250.00
|
67
|
Brendon Todd
|
14.40
|
31,650.00
|
68
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
13.60
|
31,350.00
|
69
|
Adam Hadwin
|
12.80
|
31,050.00