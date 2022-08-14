FedEx St. Jude Championship purse payout: Will Zalatoris cashes in with $2.7 million

Will Zalatoris, competing in his first FedExCup Playoffs event, earned his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In addition to becoming the new No. 1 in FedExCup points, entering the second of three playoff events, Zalatoris collected $2.7 million. Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, earned $1.635 million. That's more than he made in winning the Honda Classic earlier this year.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut in Memphis, Tennessee: