Former World No. 1 Brooks Koepka joins "Feherty," on Monday, March 11

Three-time major champion and reigning PGA TOUR player of the year Brooks Koepka will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed last month at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla., the former World No. 1 will discuss several topics during the course of the interview, including:

Reflecting on his rise to the top of the sport, after winning three of the past seven majors.

Recounting the United States’ loss at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Golf’s recent rules changes, as well as pace of play in professional golf.

His uncharacteristic path to becoming an elite professional golfer by way of the Challenge Tour in Europe.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.