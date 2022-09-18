×

Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million

Getty Images

For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for the 2022 Fortinet Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Max Homa

500

1,440,000

2

Danny Willett

300

872,000

3

Taylor Montgomery

190

552,000

4

Byeong Hun An

123

360,000

4

Justin Lower

123

360,000

6

Rickie Fowler

92

270,000

6

Nick Taylor

92

270,000

6

Sahith Theegala

92

270,000

9

Harris English

75

218,000

9

Davis Thompson

75

218,000

9

Brendon Todd

75

218,000

12

Zac Blair

54

140,667

12

Joseph Bramlett

54

140,667

12

Thomas Detry

54

140,667

12

Tom Hoge

54

140,667

12

Brian Stuard

54

140,667

12

Adam Svensson

54

140,667

12

Harrison Endycott

54

140,667

12

Paul Haley II

54

140,667

12

Matt Kuchar

54

140,667

21

Zecheng Dou

40

87,200

21

Mark Hubbard

40

87,200

21

Robby Shelton

40

87,200

21

Matt Wallace

40

87,200

25

Emiliano Grillo

28

55,273

25

Kramer Hickok

28

55,273

25

Beau Hossler

28

55,273

25

Mackenzie Hughes

28

55,273

25

Russell Knox

28

55,273

25

Denny McCarthy

28

55,273

25

Ben Taylor

28

55,273

25

Jimmy Walker

28

55,273

25

Hideki Matsuyama

28

55,273

25

Cameron Percy

28

55,273

25

Austin Smotherman

28

55,273

36

Aaron Baddeley

17

36,457

36

Alex Noren

17

36,457

36

Will Gordon

17

36,457

36

Brandon Hagy

0

36,457

36

S.H. Kim

17

36,457

36

Taylor Moore

17

36,457

36

Vincent Norrman

17

36,457

43

Wyndham Clark

10

24,760

43

Brice Garnett

10

24,760

43

Scott Harrington

10

24,760

43

Stephan Jaeger

10

24,760

43

Chris Kirk

10

24,760

43

Andrew Putnam

10

24,760

43

Alex Smalley

10

24,760

43

Chris Stroud

10

24,760

51

Chris Gotterup

0

19,480

51

James Hahn

7

19,480

51

Matthias Schwab

7

19,480

51

Greyson Sigg

7

19,480

55

Jacob Bridgeman

0

18,560

55

Andrew Landry

6

18,560

55

Nate Lashley

6

18,560

55

Adam Schenk

6

18,560

59

Troy Merritt

5

17,840

59

Matti Schmid

5

17,840

59

Brandt Snedeker

5

17,840

59

J.J. Spaun

5

17,840

59

Kevin Streelman

5

17,840

64

Austin Eckroat

4

17,280

64

Gary Woodland

4

17,280

66

Lucas Glover

4

17,040

67

Nick Hardy

3

16,720

67

Ben Martin

3

16,720

67

Taylor Pendrith

3

16,720

70

Michael Thompson

3

16,320

70

Nick Watney

3

16,320

72

Doug Ghim

3

16,000

72

C.T. Pan

3

16,000

