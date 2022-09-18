Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million

For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for the 2022 Fortinet Championship:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Max Homa
|
500
|
1,440,000
|
2
|
Danny Willett
|
300
|
872,000
|
3
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
190
|
552,000
|
4
|
Byeong Hun An
|
123
|
360,000
|
4
|
Justin Lower
|
123
|
360,000
|
6
|
Rickie Fowler
|
92
|
270,000
|
6
|
Nick Taylor
|
92
|
270,000
|
6
|
Sahith Theegala
|
92
|
270,000
|
9
|
Harris English
|
75
|
218,000
|
9
|
Davis Thompson
|
75
|
218,000
|
9
|
Brendon Todd
|
75
|
218,000
|
12
|
Zac Blair
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Thomas Detry
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Tom Hoge
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Brian Stuard
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Adam Svensson
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Harrison Endycott
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Paul Haley II
|
54
|
140,667
|
12
|
Matt Kuchar
|
54
|
140,667
|
21
|
Zecheng Dou
|
40
|
87,200
|
21
|
Mark Hubbard
|
40
|
87,200
|
21
|
Robby Shelton
|
40
|
87,200
|
21
|
Matt Wallace
|
40
|
87,200
|
25
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Kramer Hickok
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Beau Hossler
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Russell Knox
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Denny McCarthy
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Ben Taylor
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Jimmy Walker
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Cameron Percy
|
28
|
55,273
|
25
|
Austin Smotherman
|
28
|
55,273
|
36
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
17
|
36,457
|
36
|
Alex Noren
|
17
|
36,457
|
36
|
Will Gordon
|
17
|
36,457
|
36
|
Brandon Hagy
|
0
|
36,457
|
36
|
S.H. Kim
|
17
|
36,457
|
36
|
Taylor Moore
|
17
|
36,457
|
36
|
Vincent Norrman
|
17
|
36,457
|
43
|
Wyndham Clark
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Brice Garnett
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Scott Harrington
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Chris Kirk
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Andrew Putnam
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Alex Smalley
|
10
|
24,760
|
43
|
Chris Stroud
|
10
|
24,760
|
51
|
Chris Gotterup
|
0
|
19,480
|
51
|
James Hahn
|
7
|
19,480
|
51
|
Matthias Schwab
|
7
|
19,480
|
51
|
Greyson Sigg
|
7
|
19,480
|
55
|
Jacob Bridgeman
|
0
|
18,560
|
55
|
Andrew Landry
|
6
|
18,560
|
55
|
Nate Lashley
|
6
|
18,560
|
55
|
Adam Schenk
|
6
|
18,560
|
59
|
Troy Merritt
|
5
|
17,840
|
59
|
Matti Schmid
|
5
|
17,840
|
59
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
5
|
17,840
|
59
|
J.J. Spaun
|
5
|
17,840
|
59
|
Kevin Streelman
|
5
|
17,840
|
64
|
Austin Eckroat
|
4
|
17,280
|
64
|
Gary Woodland
|
4
|
17,280
|
66
|
Lucas Glover
|
4
|
17,040
|
67
|
Nick Hardy
|
3
|
16,720
|
67
|
Ben Martin
|
3
|
16,720
|
67
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
3
|
16,720
|
70
|
Michael Thompson
|
3
|
16,320
|
70
|
Nick Watney
|
3
|
16,320
|
72
|
Doug Ghim
|
3
|
16,000
|
72
|
C.T. Pan
|
3
|
16,000