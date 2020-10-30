The only person more excited than Fred Funk on Friday may have been his playing partner.

That’s understandable – it was his son, Taylor.

With two birdies in his last three holes, including a dramatic chip-in on his last hole of the day, Fred Funk survived 30-mph gusts and made the cut – and some history – at the Bermuda Championship.

Funk became only the fourth player 64 or older to make the cut on Tour, joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

“That’s really good,” said Funk, 64. “And then Funk. You throw that in there, it doesn’t sound right, does it?”

Funk competed the first two rounds in Bermuda alongside Taylor, who turned pro in 2017 after playing college golf at Texas.

It was Taylor’s second career Tour start. Fred was making his 650th appearance.

“It’s something you dream about or think about,” said Fred Funk, who posted 1-under 141 at wind-whipped Port Royal. “I don’t know if you can actually (know) whether it’s really going to happen, the probability of it happening, but it did and it’s really special.”

Even more special was the way Funk finished, with a birdie on the par-5 seventh, his 16th hole of the day, and then a chip-in from the right fringe on No. 9 to secure his first made cut on Tour since the 2017 Sony Open.

That’s when Funk was nearly tackled by his son in celebration.

“I was like, 'I didn’t hurt you, did I?' He’s very fragile nowadays,” Taylor Funk said with a laughed. “No, it was a cool moment to hug him after that. It looked like he was about to cry making the cut again. It was cool.”