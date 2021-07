Full field and format for the LPGA's Dow Great Lakes team event

The LPGA will contest its second edition of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational this week at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

The team event was won by Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton in 2019, and was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event begins Wednesday and will be 72 holes, alternating foursomes (alternate shot) and fourball (best ball). There is a 36-hole cut as well to the top 35 teams and ties. Here's a look at the 72 two-woman teams competing this week: