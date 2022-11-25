Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the ninth green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) -

Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he and son Charlie will compete for a third time at the PNC Championship. The duo finished runner-up to John Daly and son John II last year.

The event will again take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 17-18.

The field features major champions, from both the men's and women's games, along with a relative as their partner. The teams will compete over two rounds of a two-person scramble. In this format, both players hit from the tee and the team selects the more desirable shot among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there. They continue this pattern until the hole is complete.

The event will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Here's a look at the full field: