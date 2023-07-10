The Curry family, John Elway, Baker Mayfield and defending champion Tony Romo headline a stacked field of sports and entertainment stars set to compete at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, July 14-16.
The football and basketball stars will join the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Zach LaVine, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam, Ray Romano, Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, Miles Teller and more for the celebrity golf tournament.
2023 marks Elway's return to ACC; the Hall of Fame quarterback and former Denver Broncos Super Bowl MVP last competed in the tournament six years ago.
In addition to his triumph last year, Romo won the American Century Championship title in 2018 and 2019, immediately after retiring from football, following three second place finishes during his active playing days.
The field of nearly 90 players (listed below) includes 16 Hall of Famers, five Heisman Trophy winners and three NFL coaches.
The 54-hole tournament is played under modified-Stableford rules with a purse of $600,000 ($125,000 to the winner). Scoring is as follows: 10 points (albatross); 8 points (hole-in-one); 6 points (eagle); 3 points (birdie); 1 point (par); 0 points (bogey); -2 points (double bogey or worse).
The American Century Championship will be televised Friday, July 14 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by a replay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday coverage will be from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock both days.
2023 American Century Championship field
- Davante Adams
- Marcus Allen
- Ray Allen
- Josh Allen
- Canelo
- Bret Baier
- Ronde Barber
- Nate Bargatze
- Charles Barkley
- Brian Baumgartner
- Jerome Bettis
- Jay Bilas
- Tim Brown
- Joe Buck
- Reggie Bush
- David Carr
- Derek Carr
- Vince Carter
- Don Cheadle
- Roger Clemens
- Chace Crawford
- Dell Curry
- Stephen Curry
- Seth Curry
- Vinny Del Negro
- Jay DeMarcus
- Dylan Dreyer
- John Elway
- Marshall Faulk
- Mardy Fish
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Dexter Fowler
- Dwight Freeney
- Mike Golic
- Robbie Gould
- A.J. Hawk
- Andre Iguodala
- Colin Jost
- Travis Kelce
- Alex Killorn
- Zach Lavine
- Hally Leadbetter
- Jon Lester
- Derek Lowe
- Kyle Lowry
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Joe Mauer
- Baker Mayfield
- Pat McAfee
- Jim McMahon
- Kevin Millar
- The Miz
- Mike Modano
- Mark Mulder
- John O’Hurley
- T.J. Oshie
- Jake Owen
- Joe Pavelski
- Doug Pederson
- Michael Peña
- Patrick Peterson
- Dan Quayle
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Jerry Rice
- Rob Riggle
- Aaron Rodgers
- Ray Romano
- Tony Romo (Defending Champion)
- Kyle Rudolph
- CC Sabathia
- Jason Scheff
- Harrison Smith
- Alex Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- John Smoltz
- Annika Sorenstam
- Kathryn Tappen
- Miles Teller
- Larry The Cable Guy
- Joe Theismann
- Adam Thielen
- Brian Urlacher
- Shane Victorino
- Mike Vrabel
- Jack Wagner
- Tim Wakefield
- DeMarcus Ware
- David Wells
- Jayson Werth
- Andrew Whitworth
- Charles Woodson
- Steve Young