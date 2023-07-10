The Curry family, John Elway, Baker Mayfield and defending champion Tony Romo headline a stacked field of sports and entertainment stars set to compete at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, July 14-16.

The football and basketball stars will join the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Zach LaVine, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam, Ray Romano, Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, Miles Teller and more for the celebrity golf tournament.

2023 marks Elway's return to ACC; the Hall of Fame quarterback and former Denver Broncos Super Bowl MVP last competed in the tournament six years ago.

In addition to his triumph last year, Romo won the American Century Championship title in 2018 and 2019, immediately after retiring from football, following three second place finishes during his active playing days.

The field of nearly 90 players (listed below) includes 16 Hall of Famers, five Heisman Trophy winners and three NFL coaches.

The 54-hole tournament is played under modified-Stableford rules with a purse of $600,000 ($125,000 to the winner). Scoring is as follows: 10 points (albatross); 8 points (hole-in-one); 6 points (eagle); 3 points (birdie); 1 point (par); 0 points (bogey); -2 points (double bogey or worse).

The American Century Championship will be televised Friday, July 14 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by a replay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday coverage will be from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock both days.

2023 American Century Championship field