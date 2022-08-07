Full list of the 125 players headed to the FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look at the top 125 players on the PGA Tour's final eligibility list.
One major note: Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the Wyndham Championship and earned a spot into the playoffs, at 34th in the standings. Because he was a special temporary Tour member at the start of the event, and not officially on the eligibility list, his inclusion bumped one player. That player was Englishman Matt Wallace, who would have been No. 125, otherwise.
|
Position
|
Player
|
FedExCup Points
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
3,555.983
|
2
|
Cameron Smith
|
2,334.997
|
3
|
Sam Burns
|
2,275.012
|
4
|
Xander Schauffele
|
2,153.338
|
5
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2,108.150
|
6
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2,103.875
|
7
|
Tony Finau
|
1,912.126
|
8
|
Justin Thomas
|
1,783.055
|
9
|
Cameron Young
|
1,773.670
|
10
|
Sungjae Im
|
1,732.503
|
11
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
1,697.237
|
12
|
Will Zalatoris
|
1,680.099
|
13
|
Max Homa
|
1,625.291
|
14
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1,595.937
|
15
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,574.228
|
16
|
Jon Rahm
|
1,449.226
|
17
|
Tom Hoge
|
1,424.420
|
18
|
Billy Horschel
|
1,403.215
|
19
|
Viktor Hovland
|
1,313.889
|
20
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
1,227.537
|
21
|
J.T. Poston
|
1,146.038
|
22
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1,088.935
|
23
|
Davis Riley
|
1,044.940
|
24
|
Seamus Power
|
990.479
|
25
|
J.J. Spaun
|
985.084
|
26
|
Cameron Tringale
|
956.873
|
27
|
Aaron Wise
|
951.704
|
28
|
Shane Lowry
|
941.627
|
29
|
Luke List
|
937.820
|
30
|
Corey Conners
|
936.303
|
31
|
Maverick McNealy
|
935.570
|
32
|
Russell Henley
|
934.409
|
33
|
Keegan Bradley
|
924.949
|
34
|
Joohyung Kim
|
917
|
35
|
Sepp Straka
|
909.303
|
36
|
Kevin Kisner
|
906.236
|
37
|
Keith Mitchell
|
888.263
|
38
|
Mito Pereira
|
888.155
|
39
|
Sahith Theegala
|
886.087
|
40
|
K.H. Lee
|
852.899
|
41
|
Scott Stallings
|
851.780
|
42
|
Denny McCarthy
|
842.178
|
43
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
838.627
|
44
|
Lucas Herbert
|
796.457
|
45
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
794.608
|
46
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
782.679
|
47
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
766.407
|
48
|
Si Woo Kim
|
750.729
|
49
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
748.883
|
50
|
Adam Hadwin
|
720.713
|
51
|
Chez Reavie
|
715.028
|
52
|
Chris Kirk
|
706.519
|
53
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
698.067
|
54
|
Matt Kuchar
|
695.997
|
55
|
Brian Harman
|
693.711
|
56
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
691.242
|
57
|
Brendan Steele
|
688.734
|
58
|
Harold Varner III
|
682.077
|
59
|
Alex Noren
|
681.096
|
60
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
663.153
|
61
|
Alex Smalley
|
657.665
|
62
|
Marc Leishman
|
656.356
|
63
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
642.125
|
64
|
Troy Merritt
|
638.559
|
65
|
Taylor Moore
|
623.023
|
66
|
Cam Davis
|
614.099
|
67
|
John Huh
|
611.949
|
68
|
Brendon Todd
|
592.131
|
69
|
Lanto Griffin
|
592.114
|
70
|
Trey Mullinax
|
589.859
|
71
|
Brandon Wu
|
586.079
|
72
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
575.991
|
73
|
Gary Woodland
|
573.366
|
74
|
Beau Hossler
|
571.657
|
75
|
Chad Ramey
|
567.789
|
76
|
Adam Long
|
563.622
|
77
|
Adam Scott
|
550.606
|
78
|
Daniel Berger
|
528.939
|
79
|
Wyndham Clark
|
527.197
|
80
|
Joel Dahmen
|
524.244
|
81
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
516.631
|
82
|
Russell Knox
|
514.094
|
83
|
Kevin Streelman
|
509.064
|
84
|
Mark Hubbard
|
507.807
|
85
|
David Lipsky
|
504.539
|
86
|
Peter Malnati
|
500.658
|
87
|
Andrew Putnam
|
498.160
|
88
|
Aaron Rai
|
491.325
|
89
|
Danny Lee
|
490.481
|
90
|
Adam Svensson
|
483.310
|
91
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
480.011
|
92
|
C.T. Pan
|
472.605
|
93
|
Adam Schenk
|
460.953
|
94
|
Justin Rose
|
457.918
|
95
|
Hayden Buckley
|
455.782
|
96
|
Vince Whaley
|
438.098
|
97
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
427.643
|
98
|
Nate Lashley
|
426.516
|
99
|
Lee Hodges
|
424.268
|
100
|
Martin Laird
|
420.653
|
101
|
Sam Ryder
|
411.783
|
102
|
Scott Piercy
|
410.307
|
103
|
Michael Thompson
|
406.278
|
104
|
Callum Tarren
|
404.962
|
105
|
Max McGreevy
|
404.357
|
106
|
Chesson Hadley
|
403.776
|
107
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
400.679
|
108
|
James Hahn
|
399.567
|
109
|
Greyson Sigg
|
396.810
|
110
|
Ryan Palmer
|
391.192
|
111
|
Nick Watney
|
387.434
|
112
|
Robert Streb
|
385.345
|
113
|
Jason Day
|
384.805
|
114
|
Doug Ghim
|
384.687
|
115
|
Stewart Cink
|
376.103
|
116
|
Kevin Tway
|
361.331
|
117
|
Ryan Brehm
|
359.199
|
118
|
Tyler Duncan
|
354.934
|
119
|
Matthias Schwab
|
352.546
|
120
|
Patton Kizzire
|
350.841
|
121
|
Lucas Glover
|
348.881
|
122
|
Webb Simpson
|
346.190
|
123
|
Nick Taylor
|
333.548
|
124
|
Kramer Hickok
|
328.084
|
125
|
Rickie Fowler
|
323.797