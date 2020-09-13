George Coetzee wins Portugal Masters for fifth European Tour title

Getty Images

VILAMOURA, Portugal — South African George Coetzee shot a 5-under 66 to win the Portugal Masters by two strokes on Sunday.

Coetzee finished at 16 under par after birdies on two of the last three holes to seal the victory over Englishman Laurie Canter, who also shot a 66.

Tommy Fleetwood (64) ended another shot back after making a late charge with four birdies in his last seven holes, including the final two.

Full-field scores from the Portugal Masters

The Englishman was tied for third with Swede Joakim Lagergren (65), who also finished strongly with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17.

The 34-year-old Coetzee clinched his fifth European Tour title with a bogey-free round that included some key par saves at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. He also won last week on the Sunshine Tour.

Coetzee carried a one-shot lead into the final round. He had entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier (72), who finished in a tie for eighth, seven shots off the lead.

News & Opinion

Coetzee, Fox share lead at French Open

BY Associated Press  — 

George Coetzee and Ryan Fox both signed for 6-under 65 Thursday to take the Day 1 lead the Open de France. 
News & Opinion

Coetzee captures Tshwane Open by 2 shots

BY Associated Press  — 

George Coetzee closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Sam Horsfield of England in the Tshwane Open on Sunday.
News & Opinion

Coetzee leads by two entering final round at Tshwane Open

BY Associated Press  — 

George Coetzee opened a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tshwane Open after a 3-under 68 Saturday.