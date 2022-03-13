Gold stand-in: Harold Varner III wears Players-logoed pullover after losing his

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Done for the day at The Players Championship, Harold Varner III was about to head into the interview area when his caddie asked if he had everything he needed out of his bag.

“I don’t have my credential,” Varner said. “Who knows, they might not let me in.”

After all, he was dressed like a spectator.

On one of the biggest stages of his career, Varner is looking the part. On a 50-degree afternoon at TPC Sawgrass, Varner wore a couple of layers underneath but on top, he was sporting a black Players-logoed pullover.

“I lost my pullover,” he said. “I still don’t know where it is. The Nike guys got me one. It’s in my locker. I’ll have a blue one tomorrow, for sure.”

Wait – you lost your pullover?

“I don’t know how,” he said. “I didn’t lose my kid. That’s all I have to worry about.”

It was inconvenient timing with Varner getting plenty of airtime.

With birdies on two of his last three holes, he will enter the Players’ final day in a tie for second, one shot back of Anirban Lahiri. Varner was at 8 under with 27 holes left to play.

Varner could capture his maiden Tour victory by winning twice in his last four starts. He won last month at the Saudi International — his second professional victory and first since December 2016 — and now he has a chance to notch the Tour’s showcase event.

“Just trying to keep doing the things I’m doing,” he said. “One shot at a time, just stay in the moment and have fun.”