Golf Central Podcast: Behind the scenes of Tiger Woods' incredible return

Tiger Woods turned a December 36-hole event into must-see TV. Woods' return to competition at the PNC Championship was amazing and nearly resulted in a victory alongside son Charlie.

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard was on site in Orlando, Florida, and details what he saw first-hand and what you didn't see on TV. Hoggard and Ryan Lavner also weigh in on a bevy of impressive performances by the kids in this year's event and what lies ahead.

