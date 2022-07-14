×

Golf Central Podcast: Reactions from Round 1 of The 150th Open Championship

Getty Images

This week, the golf world descends on St. Andrews for what is gearing up to be the biggest Open Championship to date. The Home of Golf is ripe with history, legacies and nostalgia, and the next chapter of this hallowed story is already being written.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner sit down to discuss Thursday’s first round, including Tiger Woods’ disappointing start at St. Andrews, analyze Rory McIlroy’s fast start and predict what the rest of the week could bring for the LIV contenders.

Make sure to follow the Golf Central Podcast all week, as Rex and Lav will have daily podcasts from St. Andrews, recapping all the happenings of this historic major.

Listen below:

