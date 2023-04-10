In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers reflect on an eventful week in Augusta, including Jon Rahm's comeback victory, Brooks Koepka's Sunday tumble and a surprising showing from Phil Mickelson.

Plus, what does a good week from LIV players mean for the Saudi-backed tour? And let's not forget about Rory McIlroy's missed cut and Tiger Woods' Sunday WD.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below: