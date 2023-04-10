×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A Rahm win and a LIV showing at Augusta

Getty Images

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers reflect on an eventful week in Augusta, including Jon Rahm's comeback victory, Brooks Koepka's Sunday tumble and a surprising showing from Phil Mickelson.

Plus, what does a good week from LIV players mean for the Saudi-backed tour? And let's not forget about Rory McIlroy's missed cut and Tiger Woods' Sunday WD.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below:

  • (0:05) Jon Rahm's comeback victory for a second major title
  • (8:26) Brooks Koepka’s Sunday slide at Augusta National
  • (11:28) Phil Mickelson’s surprising week at age 52
  • (23:05) LIV golfers have a good week at the Masters
  • (32:08) Rory McIlroy missed the cut/ Tiger Woods WDs Saturday

More articles like this
Golf Central

Podcast: Day 3 recap from Augusta National

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Daily "mini-pods" from Rex and Lav during the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
Golf Central

Pod: Who wins, can LIV guys contend at Masters?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There are plenty of storylines for the 87th Masters Tournament, from the Big 3 to the LIV guys to ANGC and the ball.
Golf Central

Pod: Match Play emotion; Masters excitement

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The senior writers weigh, with a little bit of emotion, on the Match Play event and look forward to two weeks in Augusta.