In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers reflect on an eventful week in Augusta, including Jon Rahm's comeback victory, Brooks Koepka's Sunday tumble and a surprising showing from Phil Mickelson.
Plus, what does a good week from LIV players mean for the Saudi-backed tour? And let's not forget about Rory McIlroy's missed cut and Tiger Woods' Sunday WD.
Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below:
- (0:05) Jon Rahm's comeback victory for a second major title
- (8:26) Brooks Koepka’s Sunday slide at Augusta National
- (11:28) Phil Mickelson’s surprising week at age 52
- (23:05) LIV golfers have a good week at the Masters
- (32:08) Rory McIlroy missed the cut/ Tiger Woods WDs Saturday