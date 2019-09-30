GOLF Channel to Preview 2020 Ryder Cup This Week

This week, GOLF Channel will celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wis. Coverage will kick off Tuesday (tomorrow) with dedicated on-site reports and interviews from Whistling Straits within Morning Drive and Golf Central, and culminate on Wednesday with a special Feherty Live episode airing at 9 p.m. ET and featuring 2020 Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington (Europe) and Steve Stricker (United States).

Captains News Conference Airing Live at 9 a.m. ET Tomorrow within Morning Drive: GOLF Channel’s Morning Drive will be extended to three hours tomorrow in order to carry the 2020 Ryder Cup captain’s news conference live at 9 a.m. ET featuring Harrington and Stricker.

In addition to the live news conference, NBC Sports’ analyst/on-course reporter Mark Rolfing will provide reports and conduct interviews with featured guests at Whistling Straits on Tuesday for both Morning Drive and Golf Central.

Feherty Live Ryder Cup “One-Year Out” Episode Airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET: Originating from the historic Weill Center in downtown Sheboygan, Wis., a special Feherty Live – Countdown to the Ryder Cup episode will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Featuring Emmy-nominated host (and 1991 Ryder Cup participant) David Feherty, the special will include Harrington and Stricker as featured guests to preview the event through dedicated segments alongside Feherty. The show additionally will include a feature on Whistling Straits as a Ryder Cup venue, provide a “tale of the tape” comparison of the two respective team captains, and offer a look at the shifting balance of power in the biennial international competition.