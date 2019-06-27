Golf at Mickelson National? For free? Two thumbs up

Getty Images

Love free golf? Love Phil Mickelson?

If you said yes to both, boy, do we have good news for you.

From now through September, golfers will be able to play Mickelson National Golf Club, a Mickelson design nearly Calgary, Alberta, for free. Currently, four holes are completed, and more are expected to gradually become available to play during this preview.

Mickelson National

Those wishing to book a tee time must register online at Mickelson National’s website. The deal is designed to support Calgary PREP Program, which assists families with children who have Down Syndrome.

The grand opening for Mickelson National, which began construction in 2016, is expected at some point next year. Once it opens, the club will be fully private with 18 holes of championship golf designed by Mickelson, whose design portfolio most notably includes Whisper Rock.

