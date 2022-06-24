×

Haotong Li keeps lead, Ryan Fox surges at BMW International Open

Getty Images

MUNICH — Haotong Li kept his one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open as Ryan Fox moved up to second with a strong round of 8-under 64 on Friday.

Li’s 5-under 67 wasn’t quite the spectacular 10 under from the day before. It still came with plenty of drama, including an eagle on the par-five sixth for the second day in a row, plus four birdies and two bogeys on the other holes of the front nine.

“To be honest, I didn’t drive the ball as well as yesterday,” Li said. “My short game was OK. It depends when you get in the rough, the lie could be really bad or it could be good. Sometimes you just need luck.”

Full-field scores from the BMW International Open

Fox completed his bogey-free round after a three-hour interruption because of lightning.

He eagled the sixth like Li did. When he resumed on the 11th hole, he birdied that and finished his round with a sixth birdie. He was at 14 under overall.

Two shots behind Fox at 12 under was Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who carded a 69 after his opening 63.

Jordan Smith of England (66) and Thomas Pieters of Belgium (64) were tied for fourth at 11 under, four off the pace.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Li makes 2 eagles in final four holes for 62

BY Associated Press  — 

Haotong Li shot 10-under 62 to lead after the first round of the BMW International Open on Thursday.
News & Opinion

Li fires back-nine 29; one back at Dutch Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Haotong Li came home in 29 and is one back of Ricardo Gouveia through two rounds of the Dutch Open.
Golf Central

Li's ball disappears – with it, likely his PGA hopes

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Haotong Li’s extended practice session didn’t lead to better results Saturday at the PGA Championship, as he shot 3-over 73 and lost a ball in a tree.