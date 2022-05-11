Henrik Stenson names Thomas Bjorn as first 2023 Ryder Cup assistant

Henrik Stenson has begun filling out his support staff for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The European Ryder Cup captain announced Thomas Bjorn as his first vice captain for next year’s matches in Italy. Bjorn was the victorious captain for the 2018 matches in Paris, when the Europeans delivered the U.S. a lopsided defeat. Stenson went 3-0 that week.

The Europeans haven’t lost on home soil since 1993.

Prior to that captaincy, Bjorn, a 15-time DP World Tour winner, had played in three Ryder Cups as a player and assisted in four others.

Said Stenson: “I have known Thomas for my whole career. I trust him implicitly, and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct. He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear, and that will be important. So I’m delighted to have him as my first vice captain for Rome.”

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has already named Steve Stricker – the victorious captain last fall – as one of his assistants for next year’s matches.