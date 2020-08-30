Here's where all 30 players will start the Tour Championship at East Lake

Getty Images

Jon Rahm got the better of Dustin Johnson on Sunday at Olympia Fields, but Rahm will still start next week’s Tour Championship two behind DJ.

It’s the second year of adjusted scoring at the East Lake, meaning Johnson, the FedExCup No. 1, will start the week with a two-shot advantage.

Here’s how the 30-man field will open the season’s final event, with the winner taking home the FedExCup:

10 under: Dustin Johnson

8 under: Jon Rahm

7 under: Justin Thomas

6 under: Webb Simpson

5 under: Collin Morikawa

4 under: Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

3 under: Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz

2 under: Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1 under: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman

Even par: Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Mac Hughes, Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

All 30 players automatically qualify for all four major championships in 2021 and this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be extended invitations to the 2021 Tournament of Champions whether they won a tournament or not.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Runner-up DJ still No. 1 entering FEC finale

BY Will Gray  — 

Dustin Johnson couldn't beat Jon Rahm at the BMW, but DJ will start the Tour Championship two shots ahead of him.
News & Opinion

The lone constant between this week and last week? They're all chasing DJ

BY Will Gray  — 

Last week was a birdie bonanza that ended in a blowout. This week looks more like a major. The one thing they have in common? The guy on top.
Golf Central

After lapping field, DJ enjoying stiffer test

BY Will Gray  — 

One week after lapping the field at TPC Boston, Dustin Johnson is showing that he doesn’t mind when conditions get a little crispy.