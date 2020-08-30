Jon Rahm got the better of Dustin Johnson on Sunday at Olympia Fields, but Rahm will still start next week’s Tour Championship two behind DJ.

It’s the second year of adjusted scoring at the East Lake, meaning Johnson, the FedExCup No. 1, will start the week with a two-shot advantage.

Here’s how the 30-man field will open the season’s final event, with the winner taking home the FedExCup:

10 under: Dustin Johnson

8 under: Jon Rahm

7 under: Justin Thomas

6 under: Webb Simpson

5 under: Collin Morikawa

4 under: Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

3 under: Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz

2 under: Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1 under: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman

Even par: Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Mac Hughes, Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

All 30 players automatically qualify for all four major championships in 2021 and this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be extended invitations to the 2021 Tournament of Champions whether they won a tournament or not.