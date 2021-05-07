Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka set to make first starts since Masters

Hideki Matsuyama is set to make his first PGA Tour start since winning the Masters Tournament at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

The current world No. 14 will be joined by a handful of big names at TPC Craig Ranch, according to Friday’s field list.

Brooks Koepka, who turned 31 on Monday, is also slated to make his first start since a missed cut at Augusta National. Koepka dislocated his right kneecap in March and needed surgery to repair his medial patellofemoral ligament.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth are also on the commitment list.

This is the final event before the men’s second major championship of the year. The PGA Championship will commence May 20 at Kiawah Island.