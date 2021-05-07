Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka set to make first starts since Masters

Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama is set to make his first PGA Tour start since winning the Masters Tournament at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

The current world No. 14 will be joined by a handful of big names at TPC Craig Ranch, according to Friday’s field list.

Brooks Koepka, who turned 31 on Monday, is also slated to make his first start since a missed cut at Augusta National. Koepka dislocated his right kneecap in March and needed surgery to repair his medial patellofemoral ligament.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth are also on the commitment list.

This is the final event before the men’s second major championship of the year. The PGA Championship will commence May 20 at Kiawah Island.

Golf Central

AT&T Byron Nelson moving to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021

BY Will Gray  — 

The AT&T Byron Nelson will move to TPC Craig Ranch next year as part of a five-year agreement.
Golf Central

Report: Nelson to leave Trinity Forest after 2020

BY Will Gray  — 

The AT&T Byron Nelson will reportedly leave Trinity Forest Golf Club after just three years as host.
Golf Central

Horschel nets U.S. Open bid via OWGR with win

BY Will Gray  — 

Billy Horschel's win in Texas netted him a spot in the U.S. Open and put him in prime position to also add Royal Birkdale to his schedule this summer.