Highlights: Tiger making Moving Day charge at Memorial

Tiger Woods started his Moving Day at the Memorial seven shots back of the lead, but has gotten off to a solid start, climbing his way up the leaderboard with some early birdies. Here's a look at some highlights from Woods' third round.

Woods found the greenside bunker at the first, but cooked up some short-game wizardry with this sand shot.

The 15-time major champion made par at the second, then flipped this just next to the hole for a knock-in birdie, his second of the day to move him to 4 under for the week.

As if that wasn't enough, Woods continued to showcase how dialed in he is on Moving Day with his second shot into the par-5 fifth, leaving a 20-footer for eagle that lipped out. Woods went on to knock that in for his third birdie of the day.

Another fairway at the par-5 seventh hole, set up a chance for another birdie. After laying up, Woods tossed a wedge to just under eight feet, and drained the birdie to move inside the top 10.

Woods is trying to get back into contention to claim his sixth title at Jack's Place.