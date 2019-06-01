Highlights: Tiger making Moving Day charge at Memorial

Getty Images

Tiger Woods started his Moving Day at the Memorial seven shots back of the lead, but has gotten off to a solid start, climbing his way up the leaderboard with some early birdies. Here's a look at some highlights from Woods' third round.

Woods found the greenside bunker at the first, but cooked up some short-game wizardry with this sand shot. 

The 15-time major champion made par at the second, then flipped this just next to the hole for a knock-in birdie,  his second of the day to move him to 4 under for the week.

As if that wasn't enough, Woods continued to showcase how dialed in he is on Moving Day with his second shot into the par-5 fifth, leaving a 20-footer for eagle that lipped out. Woods went on to knock that in for his third birdie of the day.

Another fairway at the par-5 seventh hole, set up a chance for another birdie. After laying up, Woods tossed a wedge to just under eight feet, and drained the birdie to move inside the top 10.

Woods is trying to get back into contention to claim his sixth title at Jack's Place.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rose in hunt after starting day outside cutline

BY Will Gray  — 

It helps to set goals, even when you start the day outside the cut line on the PGA Tour. And that's what Justin Rose did Friday, using a charging 63 to vault himself into contention at the Memorial.
Golf Central

McIlroy among notables sent packing early

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy was not the only notable casualty of the 36-hole cut. Many other household names joined him in an early exit from Muirfield Village.
Golf Central

Spieth (70) on his game: 'It feels really close'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jordan Spieth described his second-round 70 at the Memorial as an “easy-on-the-body kind of day,” which was a refreshing change for a player who hasn’t exactly been on an easy run the last few months.