Honda Classic odds: Sungjae Im favored; just two top-15 players in field

Sungjae Im of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa Champion course on March 01, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) -

A week after every top-10 player in the world teed it up at Riviera, zero will be making the trip to PGA National for this week’s Honda Classic.

In fact, just six of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to compete at the Honda. That includes world No. 24 Sungjae Im, the event’s 2020 champion, who is the pre-tournament betting favorite. Im is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +1200, just ahead of Daniel Berger at +1600.

Last week’s winner at the Genesis, Joaquin Niemann, will look to win in back-to-back starts, and he’s listed at +1800 along with Tommy Fleetwood and Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player in the Honda field at No. 13. Brooks Koepka, the only other top-15 player, is +2000.

The strength of field for the Honda, per OWGR, is 239, up from last year’s 179 but down from 2020’s 261. Last week’s Genesis was 685.

Here is the list of notable odds for the Honda Classic:

+1200: Sungjae Im

+1600: Daniel Berger

+1800: Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood

+2000: Brooks Koepka

+2200: Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry

+3300: Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell

+4000: Brian Harman, Matt Jones, Matt Wolff

+5000: Cameron Young, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Russell Knox, Taylor Moore

For full and most updated odds, click here.