There’s more at stake this week at Torrey Pines than just a chance for Tiger Woods to set the all-time PGA Tour wins record.

With a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy will overtake Brooks Koepka and become the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

McIlroy hasn’t been world No. 1 since September 2015, the last of the seven times that he’s held the top spot. He’s been No. 1 for a total of 95 weeks overall, behind only Woods (683), Greg Norman (331) and Nick Faldo (97).

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Koepka has had a stranglehold on the top spot since May but has played only eight tournament rounds since late August because of a knee injury. He returned last week with a tie for 34th in Abu Dhabi.

McIlroy tied for fifth last year in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka, who is not in the field at Torrey Pines, will compete the following week in the Saudi Invitational.