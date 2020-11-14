How was Jon Rahm's Saturday? 'Pretty awful' said the frustrated Spaniard

AUGUSTA, Ga. – So, Jon, how would you describe your day?

“Seriously? How would I describe it? Pretty awful.”

Jon Rahm was in no mood to rehash his third-round 72 at the Masters Tournament, which dropped him from a share of the 36-hole lead to seven shots back entering the finale.

Rahm’s day included a topped shot, a ricochet into an unplayable lie and a double bogey – and that was just one hole.

Rahm had fallen four shots back of red-hot playing competitor Dustin Johnson as their group played the par-5 eighth. Needing to get things going, Rahm couldn’t get his second shot off the ground, courtesy a “great mud ball.”

His ball skirted into the left pines and his third shot struck one of the trees, kicking further left, under a bush. Rahm had to take an unplayable and eventually made double-bogey 7.

Six back at the time, Rahm tried to rally with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, but finished his day with a bogey at the last.

“I mean, playing good golf, got a great mud ball on 8, a great mud ball on 18, and I didn't make a single putt. No way I can be happy about it,” Rahm said after his even-par round. “The golf course was there for scoring, I was playing good, and couldn't take advantage of anything.”

Rahm, the world No. 2 in search of his first major title, stands at 9 under par through 54 holes, with Johnson at 16 under, tying a Masters record. The Spaniard is currently T-7.

“Fought my ass off at the end to try to salvage an under par round, and I couldn't. Hit some decent drives down the stretch – besides 17 – and couldn't really get it done. Simple as that,” he said.

“Really far back to start tomorrow, that's all I can say. I've got to hope to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.”